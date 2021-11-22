SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

