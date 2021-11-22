BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut BPER Banca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

