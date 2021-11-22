Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
