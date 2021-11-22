AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of AAC Clyde Space (OTC:ACCMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCMF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AAC Clyde Space has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

AAC Clyde Space Company Profile

AAC Clyde Space AB engages in the provision of space solutions and systems for commercial, governmental, and educational customers on the global market. The firm offers satellites and advance sub-systems and components. Its services include customization services; mission planning and support; equipment customization; custom equipment design; and qualification support services.

