Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,559,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the October 14th total of 1,177,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Idorsia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

