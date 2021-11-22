Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 31.8% in October

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VPN opened at $17.84 on Monday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46.

