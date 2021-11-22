Wells Fargo & Company Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

