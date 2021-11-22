UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $285.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $367.56.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $251.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.41. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $245.16 and a twelve month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.