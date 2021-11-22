Credit Suisse Group Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.46.

WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

