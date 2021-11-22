FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $77.27 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

