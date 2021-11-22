Comparing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mexus Gold US and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.56%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk and Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.02) -0.39 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.21 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.