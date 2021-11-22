Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of THX opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £126.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About Thor Explorations
