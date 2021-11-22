Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of THX opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £126.37 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

