Head to Head Survey: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Earthstone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.28 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.98 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -23.48

Earthstone Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01% Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80 Earthstone Energy 1 0 5 0 2.67

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $137.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $15.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.43%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Earthstone Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.