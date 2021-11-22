Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

SUI stock opened at $196.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

