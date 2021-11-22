Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.