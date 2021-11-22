BWX Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.16 per share for the year.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWXT opened at $51.36 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

