$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $387.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.67 and a 200-day moving average of $367.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

