$233.89 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce $233.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $232.78 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $867.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

KN stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 70.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

