Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Cormark

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -75.46. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$48.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

