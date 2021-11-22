Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday.

KLR opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 949.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.43. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £652.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

