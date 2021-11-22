Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

FLTR stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is £139.66 and its 200 day moving average is £135.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

