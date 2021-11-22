Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

LON HOC opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.41. The firm has a market cap of £845.84 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

