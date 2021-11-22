Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 33.7% in October

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,004,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCSH stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

