Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Rises By 32.9%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 209.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 518,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 350,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

