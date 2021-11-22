Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENGT opened at $0.06 on Monday. Energy & Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.

