Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

