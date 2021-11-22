Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,194. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.