RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.