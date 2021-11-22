$605.54 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report $605.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $633.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,806,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

