Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 198,530 shares of company stock valued at $531,461 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.