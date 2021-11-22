$49.58 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,904 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Model N by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,635,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

