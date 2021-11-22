Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.