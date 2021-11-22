High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HLNFF stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

