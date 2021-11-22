Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.