Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

