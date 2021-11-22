FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $294,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

