The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

