The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.