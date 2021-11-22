Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Sell

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $77.27 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

