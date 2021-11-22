Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

