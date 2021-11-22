Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

