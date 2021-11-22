Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

