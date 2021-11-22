Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

TSE IDG opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96. Indigo Books & Music has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$107.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

