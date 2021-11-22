Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TM opened at $185.96 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

