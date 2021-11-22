Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.00 on Monday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

