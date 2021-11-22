Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.50) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.81 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.