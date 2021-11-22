FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurich Insurance Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

