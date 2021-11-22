Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.71 Million

Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $532.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.88 million and the lowest is $518.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Air Lease by 29.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

