DA Davidson Comments on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.36.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

