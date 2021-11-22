OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 336.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

