Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. Eneti has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

