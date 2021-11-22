McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 0.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

